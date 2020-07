Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, drives from the 2nd tee during during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Former Hog and current LPGA golfer Gaby Lopez was looking forward to re-starting the season with her fellow competitors this weekend in Toledo, OH.

However, Lopez will not be able to be in the competition this weekend. On Wednesday, she posted this message on her Twitter account:

Wishing everyone a safe and successful return to the @LPGA this week. pic.twitter.com/dR6obXv5cE — Gaby Lopez (@GabyLopezGOLF) July 29, 2020

Lopez won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions back on January 16, 2020.