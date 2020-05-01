Gaby Lopez ‘Thankful’ to Get Back to Rogers in August

Story by Drew Amman:

Rogers, AR-

In this unprecedented time, Former Razorback Gaby Lopez says she’s just ‘thankful’ there’s a plan in place to compete in the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

“We were going to play with tons of heat in June, but now it’s pretty much the same in August. It’s a bummer we didn’t get to start where I’d love to (June 15-21), but at the same time, I’m just thankful we get to play this event (set for August 24-30). This is an event that every single LPGA Tour Player loves. I think 85 percent of the girls stay in housing, private housing, so it’s a very friendly environment and playing back with my Razorbacks, my second home, it’s very special to me to have this opportunity,” Lopez said.

Talking with the Pig Trail Nation on the phone from Acapulco, Mexico, Gaby reflects on her love for the setting at Pinnacle Country Club, especially hole number 17 where event organizers push to make it the Loudest Hole in Golf. “Probably my best memory in the LPGA for sure. Being able to call the Hogs, and now that we have this tradition, it just means so much to me, and it’s hard to put into words the feeling, energy, the environment,” Lopez notes.

Gaby, who was the 2015 NCAA Runner-up at Nationals, turned pro that year, played in the Olympics in 2016, and last January, won for the second time on tour. On the 7th extra hole, she made birdie from 30 feet defeating Nasa Hataoka for the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Trophy.

“Pretty much everything happened to me that week. In the third round on the tenth hole, a par five, dogleg right, in my second shot, I was laying up, it went in the rough, and a little bit of trees with pine straw, my ball all of the sudden was lost. It was hard for me to believe that it was lost because people were there and basically there was nothing. Pretty much once I got word from referees, we found the ball, it was very steep in the ground, which the assumption was, somebody stepped on it. For me, it was a huge moment because I was one up on the lead, now I’m two back, but I saved a bogey. Then my last round, I got stung by a bee on the first hole and I was five shots back. My caddie said to me, this is a lucky charm to start the round. We get to 13-under, we had a chance, that’s all we could hope for…get to playoff, get lucky and win. I said okay, I had so much energy, we can get there, I said, and my caddie said, we can get there, but only if we hit every single golf shot ‘committed,’ not have any regrets. He did an amazing job. I came from an injury in November, so, he adjusted pretty quickly with my ball slide, and my swing, so for me, that win was a little more of an unexpected win, but for me, it was more like a mental game,” Lopez adds.

Gaby’s other win on Tour came in China at the Blue Bay in 2018.