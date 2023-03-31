STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 11 Arkansas (25-9) stretched its win streak vs. Mississippi State (23-11) to seven games after defeating the Bulldogs, 4-2, in Friday’s series opener at Nusz Park.

Fifth-year RHP Chenise Delce (14-4) twirled her 10th complete game (fourth consecutive) to secure her fifth straight SEC win. Across 7.0 IP, Delce struck out five and surrendered two earned runs on three hits. After giving up two runs in the first, Delce tossed six scoreless innings, including three 1-2-3 frames in the third, fourth and fifth. Delce also checked Mississippi State to a .125 batting average. The Oklahoma City native has held opponents to two or fewer runs in each of her last six appearances.

Sophomore right fielder Kacie Hoffmann stole the show in her career day at the dish. Hoffmann set career highs in hits (3) and home runs (2) after finishing 3-for-4, driving in three of Arkansas’ four runs. Posting her eighth multi-hit game of the season, junior first baseman Cylie Halvorson went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double. Freshman catcher Lauren Camenzind extended her hit streak to two games after belting an RBI double for the Hogs’ fourth run.

Arkansas outhit the Bulldogs at an 8-3 clip and put a leadoff batter on base in four of seven innings.

How It Happened

Bottom 1st: Mississippi State scored its only two runs on a two-run homer.

Top 2nd: Hoffmann cut the deficit to 2-1 on her solo blast.

Top 4th: Hoffmann bolted her second homer of the game, a two-run shot, to give Arkansas a 3-2 lead.

Top 6th: Camenzind’s RBI double to left center pushed the lead to 4-2.

Game Notes

Arkansas moves its win streak against Mississippi State to seven games.

A win on Saturday will secure three straight series victories vs. the Bulldogs.

The Razorbacks inch one game closer to winning its first series vs. Mississippi State in Starkville since 2009.

Kacie Hoffmann tallied career highs in hits (3) and home runs (2).

Cylie Halvorson tapped her eighth multi-hit game of the season.

Lauren Camenzind extended her hit streak to two games.

Chenise Delce tossed her 10th complete game of the year, including her fourth consecutive.

Quoting Kacie Hoffmann

“Today was a collective win. Everybody was pulling from the same side of the rope. I was really focusing on staying in the moment and not making the moment bigger than it is. I was also focused on just finding pitches that I know I can hit to drive the ball. It’s really important to take game one because you have the momentum, and it sets the tone for rest of the weekend.”

Up Next

Arkansas looks to clinch its third consecutive series win vs. Mississippi State on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

For schedule updates and other news, go to ArkansasRazorbacks.com, or follow @RazorbackSB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.