For the second consecutive season, Arkansas has been eliminated from the SEC Tournament in the semifinals round as the 15th-ranked and No. 4 seed Razorbacks fell to unranked-but-surging No. 8 seed Texas A&M, 82-64, on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

The Aggies led the entire way and by double figures for the good part of both halves, and though the Hogs pulled within a one-possession deficit — 47-44 at the 12:13 mark — for the first time since A&M led 3-0, the Aggies used multiple mini-runs to extend to a 60-52 lead with eight minutes to play before stepping on the gas one more time to outscore the Hogs 22-7 to put the outcome to bed, 82-59, with 1:21 left in the game.

The Hogs (25-8, 14-6 against SEC teams, NCAA NET No. 20) suffered their largest losing margin since a 22-point defeat against Oklahoma in December. Arkansas now must wait till Selection Sunday (tomorrow) to learn its NCAA Tournament at-large seeding and destination.

Meanwhile, the Aggies (23-11, 12-9 against SEC teams, NCAA NET No. 51) are fighting to get on the right side of the NCAAT at-large Bubble or win the league’s automatic NCAAT bid as they will face the winner of 5th-ranked / No. 3 seed Kentucky and 9th-ranked / No. 2 seed Tennessee in the SECT championship game on Sunday.

“We didn’t play very well, at all,” third-year Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “Not happy about it, at all. Got a lot of things we’ve got to work on to get better. Today was not what Arkansas basketball has been the past two months.”

The Razorbacks lost for the second time in their last three games after winning 14 of 15. They also dropped their ’21-22 rubber-match against the Aggies. The two teams split their regular-season home-and-away series with each winning on its home court.

The Razorbacks are now 8-7 in games played outside their home at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, which includes a 3-3 mark in neutral-site games. They were 5-4 in true road games and 17-1 at BWA.

A&M was the superior team at both ends of the floor on Saturday. The Aggies dished out 18 assists as a team while making 31-of-61 field goals (50.8%) at all three levels, including 8-of-15 from 3 (53.3%). The Aggies made 12-of-15 free throws (80.0%). Defensively, A&M held Arkansas to 24-of-52 field goal shooting (43.4%), including only 3-of-18 from 3 (16.7%). The Hogs were 15-of-18 at the foul line (83.3%).

A&M was plus-13 on the glass (38-25) and plus-9 in second-chance-points (13-4), and though they were minus-2 in turnovers (15-13) the Aggies were plus-6 in points-off-turnovers (18-12). A&M also finished plus-6 in points-in-the-paint (36-30), plus-3 in fastbreak points (13-10), and plus-12 in bench scoring (29-17).

A&M’s backcourt was relentless and productive from the outset. Senior guard Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with a game-high-matching 20 points, a game-high 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals. Guards Hassan Diarra (12 points on 4-of-6 field goals, including 2-of-2 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws); Tyrece Radford (11 points on 4-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-2 from 3, and 1-of-1 free throw to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal); Hayden Hefner (9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal); Wade Taylor IV (9 points); and Aaron Cash (8 points on 4-of-4 field goals to go with 3 rebounds and 1 assist) all had a significant part in the runaway victory. Forward Henry Coleman III contributed 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

For Arkansas, All SEC first-team guard and the league’s second-leading scorer JD Notae played with foul trouble and was held to single-digit scoring for the first time this season as he had 5 points (2-of-8 field goals, including 0-of-5 from 3, and 1-of-1 free throw), a team-high 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 block, and 3 turnovers in 27 minutes. Senior 3/4-combo forwards Stanley Umude (20 points on 7-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-5 from 3, and 3-of-3 free throws to go with 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal) and Au’Diese Toney (18 points on 6-of-9 field goals and 6-of-6 free throws to go with 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal) provided most of the Hogs’ offensive firepower. Sophomore guard Devo Davis had 11 points, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 turnover in 31 minutes off the bench. Sophomore big man and All SEC first team pick Jaylin Williams was held below double-figures scoring for the third consecutive game as he finished with 4 points, a game-high 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 5 turnovers in 26 minutes.

“Texas A&M outplayed us and deserved to win today,” Musselman said.

Despite the loss, Arkansas owns the SEC’s best overall record (50-15) and best mark in all league games (28-11 when combining SEC regular-season matchups with SECT contests) going back to the start of the ’20-21 season.

The Hogs slipped to 14-7 against NCAA NET Top 100 teams (wins over LSU twice since March 2, then-No. 6 Kentucky, Florida, then-No. 16 Tennessee, then-No. 1 Auburn, Mississippi State, West Virginia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, then-No. 12 LSU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and Northern Iowa, and losses to Texas A&M twice, No. 13 Tennessee, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma). They’re 11-1 against teams ranked outside the NET Top 100.

Arkansas is 7-5 in Quad-1 games, 6-2 in Q2 games (includes the SECT loss against Texas A&M, but that will change to a Q1 loss should the NET No. 51 Aggies move up to NET No. 50 or better as expected by the end of the weekend), 5-1 in Q3 games, and 7-0 in Q4 games.

Musselman dropped to 70-27 as Head Hog, which includes a 36-22 mark against SEC teams and a 6-3 record in postseason games (3-2 in SECT and 3-1 in NCAAT). He’s now 3-3 coaching head-to-head against A&M and Aggies head coach Buzz Williams.

Musselman went with his preferred starting five of Toney, Notae, Williams, Umude, and senior forward Trey Wade.

A&M made the first two baskets of the game — both triples for a 6-0 lead — and the Aggies splashed 6-of-11 from distance (54.5%) as they led for the entire first half while staking themselves to a 12-point lead at the break, 36-24.

The Aggies were 13-of-30 overall shooting from the field (43.3%) and a perfect 4-of-4 at the foul line. Meanwhile, the Hogs struggled in their halfcourt offense — 11-of-28 from the field (39.3%), including 1-of-9 from 3 (11.1%), and 9 turnovers — against an opportunistic A&M zone defense. The Hogs — at or near the top of Division 1 all season long in free throws made and attempted — were 1-of-2 at the foul line in the opening half.

A&M won the glass (20-15), turnovers (9-8), second-chance-points (7-2), and points-off-turnovers (13-8) in the first half.

Umude led the Hogs with 9 points in the first 20 minutes, and his three-point make at the 6:20 mark stood as Arkansas’ only triple going into halftime. Notae was in and out of the game in the final 11:31 of the opening half as he picked up 3 first-half fouls.