By Kevin McPherson

Arkansas has endured so many raggedy rides in 2023-24, and the script played out similarly for the first 20 minutes before the Razorbacks erased a 9-point early-second-half deficit with an offensive explosion en route to an 83-73 win over visiting Abilene Christian on Thursday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville in the team’s next-to-last non-conference game before the start of SEC play in early January.

Junior wing Tramon Mark posted an impressive double-double — game-highs of 25 points (9-of-14 field goals, including 2-of-2 from 3, and 5-of-6 free throws) and 11 rebounds (including his first two offensive boards of the season) — while senior guard Khalif Battle had 18 points (5-of-8 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3, and 5-of-6 free throws) and 4 rebounds.

Freshman guard Keyon Menifield, Jr., played all 20 second-half minutes to finish with 11 points (4-of-8 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a game-high boxscore plus-21 in 28 minutes in his BWA debut in only his second game as a Razorback.

“I think it was my teammates being on me and telling me to play my game and just go out there and be me.” Menifield said of his impressive and impactful second half. “In the first half, I think I was timid. I was just trying to pass and not look to attack. So in the second half, I was just playing my game.

Arkansas trailed by seven points at the break, and that deficit grew to 37-28 in the first minute of the second half before the Hogs outscored the Wildcats 49-27 to claim their biggest lead at 77-64. Abilene Christian would never get closer than an 8-point deficit down the stretch of the contest as Arkansas outscored ACU by a total of 55-38 in the final 20 minutes.

The trio of Mark, Battle, and Menifield did most of its damage — a combined 42 points — in that 55-point second half for the Hogs after the team tallied only 28 first-half points.

The Hoop Hogs (8-4, No. 96 in NCAA NET rankings entering Thursday’s game) have won two consecutive games and four of their last five contests as they improved to 6-1 on the season at BWA. Arkansas improved to 2-0 all-time against ACU (includes an 85-72 come-from-behind win at BWA in December 2020 in Eric Musselman’s second season as Head Hog).

Arkansas is 1-3 in Quad-1 games, has no results in Q2, is 2-1 in Q3, and 5-0 in Q4.

“Stunk, stunk and stunk some more,” Musselman said of his team’s first-half performance in its return to BWA after a 17-day gap between games there. “The group of six guys that played the last 16 minutes of the game, they played with energy. It’s a group that practiced with energy. That first half was not good on either side of the basketball.

“As a team, we’ve got to improve in a lot of areas as I’ve stated, and guys need to individually improve. We need guys to be able to put the ball on the deck and beat people off the the dribble. Too much standing in the first half. We changed what we were running as well. We ran some of our [Milwaukee] Bucks offense, some wide touch fist, some wide touch keep. I thought that really, really helped us. And then we played small ball. Devo (Davonte Davis) at the four. He guarded the post as well as anybody on our roster tonight. Maybe better.”

The Hogs shot 27-of-52 from the field (51.9%) which included a blistering 18-of-28 in the second half (64.3%). They were solid hitting 7-of-15 from 3 (46.7%) which included making 5-of-9 from distance in the second half (55.6%). The Razorbacks were also efficient with volume at the foul line knocking down 22-of-28 freebies (78.6%).

Defensively, Arkansas yielded only 28-of-72 from the field (38.9%), including 4-of-16 from 3 (25.0%). The Wildcats made 13-of-20 free throws (65.0%).

The Hogs dominated bench scoring (62-23) while finishing plus-11 overall in rebounds (45-34), but the Hogs once again lost the offensive glass battle (11-7) while getting handled in second-chance-points (19-9). Arkansas was also clobbered in turnovers (17-8, including 10-2 in steals), points-off-turnovers (16-7), fastbreak points (15-7), ad assists (15-9). The Razorbacks also lost points-in-the-paint (40-28) but won blocked shots (6-1).

In addition to the production from Mark, Battle, and Menifield, the Hogs got a solid performance from senior frontliner Chandler Lawson, who finished with 9 points (4-of-6 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3), 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Sophomore Trevon Brazile started and had 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in only 15 minutes. Senior forward Jalen Graham came off the bench for 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Davis contributed 4 points — he hit 4-of-4 free throws in the final minute to seal the victory — to go with 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 35 minutes.

Abilene Christian (5-7, No. 243 in NET entering Thursday’s game) had its two-game winning streak snapped by the Razorbacks. The Wildcats were led by Ali Abdo Dibba’s 18 points while Leonar Bettiol had 14 points and 8 rebounds and Kavion McClain chipped in 10 points. Little Rock native and senior froward Airion Simmons came in as the team’s second-leading scorer at over 13 points per game, but he played with foul trouble and finished with only 7 points to go with a game-high 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

“Keyon just plays hard,” Musselman said. “We’ve been asking our guards to rebound. Keyon goes in the game, he weighs less than me, and he has six rebounds, five defensive rebounds. Four of eight (shooting). Still has a lot of rust on him. Ball moves, pace of play is quicker, 55 points in the second half compared to 28 in the first half. I mean, we doubled up our points by playing with way more pace.

“Look, we had a game tonight that we were down seven at half, and we had a player go plus-21 when he was in the game. That being Keyon Menifield. Plus-21 in a game you’re down seven at half. So really pleased with him. I thought Graham came in and gave us good minutes. I thought Chandler was really good inside with his 10 rebounds, and obviously Mark and Battle off the bench … I mean, there’s just not going to be many games where you see a team score 62 points off the bench.”

Musselman improved to 103-46 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 58-13 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes (all three marks include postseason results).

Next up for Arkansas is a return home to BWA for the team’s final non-conference regular-season matchup against North Carolina-Wilmington (4 p.m. CT, Saturday, Dec. 30, SEC Network).

Against ACU, Musselman started the quintet of El Ellis, Devo Davis, Trevon Brazile, Chandler Lawson, and Jeremiah Davenport.

The Hogs led 14-7 on a Mark runner before ACU strung together an 8-0 run to go ahead 15-14, then after Brazile’s dunk on a lob pass from Davis extended the Hogs to a 25-22 advantage, the Wildcats strung together a 13-3 run to close the first half for a 35-28 lead at the break.

Mark (8 points) led the first-half production for the Hogs.

Arkansas had 5 first-half assists for 9-of-24 field goal shooting (37.5%), including 2-of-6 from 3 (33.3%), and 8-of-10 at the free throw line (80.0%).

Defensively, the Hogs yielded 13-of-34 field goal shooting (38.2%) to the Wildcats in the opening half, including 3-of-7 from 3 (42.9%). ACU shot 6-of-9 at the free throw line (66.7%) in the first 20 minutes.

Arkansas was crushed in turnovers (12-4, including 7-2 in steals), points-off-turnovers (10-3), and fastbreak points (7-2) while also losing points-in-the-paint (16-14) and second-chance-points (6-4) in the opening half. Arkansas won rebounding (23-16) but each team had 4 offensive rebounds in the first half.