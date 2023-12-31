By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE – No matter how ugly and difficult it’s been the past two months, Arkansas is strangely on a bit of a roll heading into SEC play as the Razorbacks had their best performance in December while blowing past upset-minded North Carolina-Wilmington, 106-90, on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Hoop Hogs (9-4, No. 98 in NCAA NET rankings entering Saturday’s game) have won three consecutive games and five of their last six contests as they improved to 7-1 on the season at BWA while closing out the 13-game non-conference portion of their schedule. Arkansas also improved to 2-2 against teams from the state of North Carolina this season (includes a home loss to UNC-Greensboro, a neutral-site loss to a ranked North Carolina team, and a home win over a ranked Duke team – all in November).

Making his first start at Arkansas in only his third game as a Hog, sophomore guard Keyon Menifield, Jr., led five double-figure scorers with a career-high 32 points to go with 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Junior wing Tramon Mark was back in the starting lineup and finished with 18 points before fouling out late. Senior starting guard Davonte “Devo” Davis reached double-digit scoring for the first time in over a month as he had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. Frontliners Jalen Graham (season-high 16 points to go with 6 rebounds) and Trevon Brazile (12 points and 8 rebounds) also contributed major production in the win.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 19 points, and the 16-point winning margin was the team’s biggest since defeating Gardner-Webb by 18 points at home, 86-68, in the second game of the season on Nov. 11.

Arkansas dominated points-in-the-paint (50-30) while dishing out 16 assists on 33-of-63 shooting from the field (52.4%), including 7-of-20 from 3 (35.0%). The Hogs were 33-of-43 at the foul line (76.7%).

“(Menifield) is so quick with the ball,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. “He’s got great basketball IQ. He sees plays before they happen, which … on the lobs, he just naturally sees plays develop. And we felt that way when we recruited him. I was kind of amazed as a freshman how he could read the second and third line of the defense. He’s really good in transition too. He does make us a much different team that plays with much different pace.”

Menifield was pleased with his performance but was focused on playing the right way regardless of statistical production.

“It’s kind of crazy, it’s my career high,” Menifield said of his big scoring night. “I had 27 before but I never had 30 before in college. It’s kinda good. I felt like I was going to get in, just play the right way. I did not know if it was going to be 30 minutes or 20 minutes. I just felt like when I got in, just do the right thing to help us win.”

Defensively, the Hogs yielded 28-of-66 field goals (42.4%), including 10-of-28 from 3 (35.7%). UNCW made 24-of-34 free throws (70.6%).

Arkansas also won the overall rebounding battle (40-35). Each team finished with 8 turnovers, 9 points-off-turnovers, 15 offensive rebounds, and 23 fastbreak points.

“We knew that team was a gritty team,” Davis said of UNCW. “Wilmington, they’re a really gritty team. We knew they liked to get on the floor and get loose balls and things like that. We knew we had to do the same. Coach Muss brought it up all week. We knew if we won the 50-50 balls and tried to keep them off the offensive boards and we tried to get offensive rebounds, we would be in a pretty good position to win.”

The Hogs’ second-leading scorer on the season, Khalif Battle, tweaked an ankle in the first half and did not return to the game, although Musselman said he was cleared to play in the second half “if needed.”

The triumph over UNCW counts as a Quad-3 win for the Hogs, so Arkansas’ NET resume includes a 1-3 mark in Q1 games, no results in Q2, 3-1 in Q3, and 5-0 in Q4.

It was the first-ever meeting between Arkansas and UNCW (9-3, No. 113 in NCAA NET rankings entering Saturday’s game). The Seahawks had their four-game winning streak snapped while suffering their first loss in December. UNCW fell to 6-3 in games played away from home, which includes an 80-73 road win over then-12th-ranked-and-now-8th-ranked Kentucky at Rupp Arena earlier this month.

Star guards Trazarien White (28 points) and Shykeim Phillips (25 points) led the way for the Seahawks.

Musselman improved to 104-46 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 59-13 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes (all three marks include postseason results).

Next up for Arkansas is another home game at BWA in the team’s SEC opener against Auburn (1 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 6, ESPN2).

Against UNCW, Musselman started the quintet of Menifield, Davis, Brazile, Mark, and Chandler Lawson.

The Hogs used a 10-2 run capped by Davis’ first triple to flip a 6-point deficit into a 30-28 Hogs lead, then Menifield struck for all the Arkansas points in an 11-5 spurt to close the first half while sending the Razorbacks into the break leading 48-42.

Menifield (17 points) and Davis (11 points) led the first-half production for the Hogs.

Arkansas had 8 first-half assists for 15-of-30 field goal shooting (50.0%), including 5-of-11 from 3 (45.5%). The Hogs were 13-of-18 at the free throw line (72.2%).

Defensively, the Hogs yielded 14-of-34 field goal shooting (41.2%) to the Seahawks in the opening half, including 6-of-14 from 3 (42.9%). UNCW shot 8-of-13 at the free throw line (61.5%) in the first 20 minutes.

Arkansas won first-half rebounding (23-18, including 9-8 on the offensive glass) but lost second-chance-points (9-8). The Hogs also lost turnovers (6-3) and points-off-turnovers (5-2), but Arkansas won fastbreak points (15-8) and points-in-the-paint (20-14) in the first half.