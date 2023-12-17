By Kevin McPherson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks got an unexpected early gift while unveiling a bit of a tweaked player rotation on Saturday following a week of training-camp-style practices, but after building a 20-point second-half lead the Hoop Hogs nearly imploded before scratching out a hard-fought 69-66 win over the Lipscomb Bisons in front of a sellout crowd at Simmons Bank Arena.

The Hogs led 61-41 after a Khalif Battle pull-up jumper midway through the second half before a 25-6 Lipscomb run closed the margin to 67-66 with 1:18 remaining, but senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis’ driving layup with 26 seconds to play stood as the final points of the game for a three-point winning margin.

Playing with a full deck for the first time this season — all available Hogs were healthy combined with the surprise addition of sophomore transfer guard Keyon Menifield, Jr., who made his 2023-24 debut following an NCAA waiver granting him immediate eligibility on Friday — the Razorbacks were in control inside and out at both ends of the floor for most of the first 30 minutes in building the aforementioned 20-point advantage.

The Arkansas lead was at 18 points, 63-45, thanks to a Tramon Mark mid-range shot with 9:19 to play, but the Hogs went scoreless over the next 6:18 — missed shots, turnovers, and stagnant ball movement on offense against Lipscomb’s 1-3-1 expanding zone defense — while the Bisons won 50/50-ball battles and offensive rebounds for second-chance points with a mix of driving layups, a pull-up mid-range shot, a three-pointer, and free throws combining to fuel a 17-0 run that pulled Lipscomb within 63-62 with 4:29 remaining in the game.

Senior center Maki Mitchell’s layup at the 3:01 mark ended the Hogs’ scoring drought for a 65-62 Arkansas lead, then Mitchell’s transition layup after a Jeremiah Davenport steal put the Hogs ahead 67-64 with 2:04 to play. The Bisons would pull within 67-66 on guard Joe Anderson’s layup with 1:18 remaining, and after both teams exchanged missed jumpshots, Davis drove and kissed his shot off the glass at close range at the 0:26 mark to expand the Arkansas lead to 69-66.

Lipscomb’s Owen McCormack misfired on a three-point attempt with 0:13 left as Davis secured the defensive rebound. He was fouled to stop the clock with 11 seconds remaining, then the Bisons fouled freshman guard Layden Blocker at 0:07 to put the Razorbacks in the 1-and-1 free throw bonus. Blocker missed the front end of the 1-and-1, allowing Lipscomb another opportnity to tie the game with a three-point shot, but McCormack missed again from beyond the arc with 2 seconds remaining as Arkansas escaped with the win.

The Hoop Hogs (7-4, No. 99 in NCAA NET rankings entering Saturday’s game) have won three of their last four games as they improved to 2-3 on the season in games played outside their home of Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

“First of all, in the past we’ve done a really good job of milking the shot clock when we get up like that,” fifth-year Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said of his Hogs’ late-game management that was a near total collapse. “A lot of people don’t understand it. Tonight’s a great example of why you do it. I let them play. Should have clock-managed better. Again, you think with a veteran team you’ll be able to get good shots on goal. That wasn’t the case tonight. Got to get a lot better in so many areas.

“Fifty-fifty balls, I don’t know if it’s anything other than just reaction. Alertness and reaction. And it’s been going all year. Keeping the ball in front and not having straight-line drives, reaction to loose balls. I mean, you’re not going to do loose-ball drills and all of a sudden become better at it … There was a baseline out of bounds play and we weren’t even matched up. We’ve got to become way more alert. We’ve got to have way more sense of urgency. All things that we’ll continue to discuss and talk about.”

Mark played off the bench and scored a game-high 17 points (15 of those came in the first half) to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, and 2 turnovers in 31 minutes. Mitchell (12 points on 6-of-6 field goals to go with 5 rebounds and 1 block in 19 minutes) and fellow senior big man Jalen Graham (11 points on 5-of-6 field goals and 1-of-2 free throws to go with 2 blocks, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and a team-best boxscore plus-8 in 15 minutes) also played off the bench and provided a productive 5-spot duo for the Hogs. Davenport started and had 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 27 minutes. Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, still recovering from an ankle injury suffered on Dec. 4, started and chipped in 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, and a boxscore plus-6 in 24 minutes.

Davis started and finished with 4 points (2-of-2 field goals), 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 turnovers, and a boxscore plus-5 in 24 minutes.

Mark was pleased with Davis’ decision to attack the paint, even if early in the shot clock, for the final basket that extended the team to a three-point lead with 26 seconds remaining.

“I loved it, I loved it,” Mark said. “We needed it and he went and got it for us, so I loved it.”

Menifield had a solid showing in his debut as he contributed 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and ZERO turnovers in 19 minutes off the bench.

“I thought it was important to get him in the game,” Musselman said. “The plan was to play him somewhere between 15 and 20 minutes, and he got 18 (later credited with 19 minutes). He’s active, he’s bouncy. He is a reactor to loose balls. It’s hard to be thrown into a game 10 games in. But I think his quickness, his willingness to be a ball distributor can help us.”

Battle (2 points in 11 minutes off the bench) and fellow senior guard El Ellis (no statistics in 1 minute off the bench) did not factor significantly in the game.

Arkansas had 17 assists on 30-of-57 field goal shooting (52.6%) including 5-of-5 from 3 (33.3%), and the Hogs made 4-of-8 free throws (50.0%). Defensively, the Razorbacks held Lipscomb to 26-of-67 shooting from the field (38.8%), including an anemic 7-of-30 from 3 (23.3%). The Bisons made 7-of-9 free throws (77.8%) all coming in the second half.

The Hogs won the overall rebounding battle (35-34), but lost offensive rebounds (12-8) and second-chance-points (13-6). Arkansas also won fastbreak points (14-6), points-in-the-paint (36-32), and blocks (5-1). Lipscomb won turnovers (14-9, including an 8-4 advantage in steals) but the Razorbacks won points-off-turnovers (12-6).

Lipscomb (7-6, No. 141 in NET entering Saturday’s game) has lost three of its last four contests. The Bisons were playing without their leading scorer Derrin Boyd (17.3 points per game). Guard Will Pruitt led Lipscomb with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals while McCormack registered a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Anderson and AJ McGinnis scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Musselman improved to 102-46 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 57-13 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes (all three marks include postseason results). He’s now 3-1 in games played in central Arkansas.

Next up for Arkansas is a return home to BWA for another non-conference matchup against Abilene Christian (6 p.m. CT, Thursday, Dec. 21, SEC Network).

Against Lipscomb, Musselman started the quintet of Mark, Davis, Brazile, senior forward Chandler Lawson, and sophomore wing Joseph Pinion of Morrilton.

The Hogs outscored Lipscomb 12-4 to gran their biggest lead in the opening half, 37-25, before settling on a 41-33 advantage at the break.

Mark (15 points on 5-of-6 field goals, including 3-of-3 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws) led the first-half production for the Hogs.

Arkansas had 9 first-half assists for 17-of-29 field goal shooting (58.6%) in the opening half, including 4-of-7 from 3 (57.1%), and 3-of-5 at the free throw line (60.0%).

Defensively, the Hogs yielded 14-of-33 field goal shooting (42.4%) to the Bison in the opening half, including 5-of-16 from 3 (31.3%), and Lipscomb did not attempt a free throw line in the first 20 minutes.

Arkansas owned fastbreak points (9-0) and points-in-the-paint (22-14) while also winning rebounding (17-16) in the first half, but the Hogs lost offensive boards (6-4) and second-chance-points (7-6) in the first half.

Both teams had 6 first-half turnovers (Lipscomb won steals, 4-2), but Arkansas enjoyed a plus-6 margin in points-off-turnovers (8-2).