Game Time Announcement: Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week nine matchup against Alabama has been slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will square off for the 30th time on the gridiron, as the two teams have played each other every year since Arkansas joined the Southeastern Conference. Alabama leads the all-time series, 21-8, and are 9-4 against the Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa.

The first two meetings of the series came in the 1961 and 1980 Sugar Bowl games in New Orleans.

