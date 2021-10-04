Game Time Announcement: Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week seven homecoming game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 16, will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on either CBS or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment.

Auburn leads the all-time series against the Razorbacks, 18-11-1.

This weekend, No. 13 Arkansas will travel to play No. 17 Ole Miss at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 9, on ESPN. For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here.

