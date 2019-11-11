Game Time Announcement: LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week 13 matchup against LSU has been slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

It will be the 65th meeting between the two programs, as LSU leads the all-time series, 40-22-2. Arkansas’ last victory in Baton Rouge came in 2015, as the Razorbacks posted a 31-14 win against the top-10 Tigers. Last year’s contest came down to the wire, as Arkansas fell by a touchdown, 24-17.

The game will also mark the 24th in the Battle for the Boot series, as the two teams face off for the Golden Boot Trophy, shaped in the outline of the states of Arkansas and Louisiana. LSU leads the series with the trophy on the line, 15-8.

