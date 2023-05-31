FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas didn’t play in Little Rock last season, but that will change on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. this fall when the Hogs face Western Carolina in War Memorial Stadium.

The game will be on SECN+ or ESPN+. The game will mark the first time the two programs have ever played on the gridiron.

In addition to the opener, kickoff times and networks are set for the next two games as well. Both Kent State and BYU will be in Razorback Stadium. The Hogs and Kent State will kickoff at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network Sept. 9. It will also be the first meeting of the two schools in football.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Arkansas and BYU will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The two met for the first time last season with Arkansas taking a 52-35 win in Provo.

In addition to these three games, the Arkansas and Missouri game is set for Friday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. on CBS at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas has road games at LSU (Sept. 23), Ole Miss (Oct, 7), Alabama (Oct. 14) and Florida (Nov. 4). The Hogs will face Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 23 in the Southwest Classic. Mississippi State (Oct. 21), Auburn (Nov. 11) and Florida International (Nov. 18) will also play in Fayetteville.