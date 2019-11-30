Games to Watch On Saturday Possibly Related to Arkansas’ Coaching Search

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 09: Head Coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on during the game against the FIU Golden Panthers at FAU Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — College football’s regular season is winding down today and there’s some games Arkansas fans may have reason to be interested in.

On Friday, Washington defeated Mike Leach and Washington State 31-13. That left Washington State at 6-6 on the season and 3-6 in the Pac-12.

Another name that has been linked to the job Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech fell to Virginia 39-30. The Hokies ended the regular season 8-4 and 5-3 in the ACC.

In Memphis, Mike Norvell and the Tigers defeated Luke Fickell and Cincinnati 34-24. The Tigers finished 11-1 and 7-1 in the American Athletic Conference. The Bearcats ended the regular season 10-2 and 7-1 as well. The two will meet in the AAC Championship Game again next weekend. Norvell and Fickell have both been linked to the Arkansas job, but it appears neither is still in the mix.

Missouri fired Barry Odom today following yesterday’s 24-10 victory over Arkansas in Little Rock. The Tigers finished 6-6. Odom has some defensive coaches who bring good credentials to the game and could be available depending on who Arkansas hires.

Today, Auburn will host Alabama in the Iron Bowl at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on CBS. Alabama (10-1, 6-1) will challenge Gus Malzahn and Auburn (8-3, 4-3). Some have speculated the Tigers could fire Malzahn if they lose this game and if so that might cause him to consider Arkansas.

Also at 2:30, Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic (8-3, 6-1) will play host to Southern Miss (7-4, 5-2) on the NFL Network. FAU enters the game a 9 1/2-point favorite. If they win they will be in the Conference USA Championship Game. Kiffin is one of the names most strongly linked to the Hogs.

Tonight at 6 p.m. on FS1 Iowa State (7-4, 5-3) will be in Manhattan to take on Kansas State (7-4, 4-4) in Big 12 action. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell has been linked to the Arkansas job. Kansas State’s Chris Klieman’s name hasn’t been out there lately with Arkansas, but he is a very good coach as well.

At 11 a.m., Florida International and Butch Davis will be at Marshall. FIU (6-5, 3-4) recently defeated Miami. Davis is popular in Arkansas. Marshall (7-4, 5-2) heads into this Conference USA game as a 8.5-point favorite. The game will be televised on CBSSN.

Arkansas’ season is complete and now Hunter Yurachek is searching for the next coach.