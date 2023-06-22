FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Hannah Gammill will join the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) for the 2023 Japan All-Star Series Aug. 4-7, USA Softball announced Thursday.

The 16-player roster will compete against world-ranked No. 2 Japan in a three-game series held across three cities in Japan – Fukushima, Iwakuni and Yokohama.

The WNT for the Japan All-Star Series represents 12 NCAA Division I universities and five athletic conferences (AAC – 1, ACC – 1, Big 12 – 4, Pac-12 – 5, SEC – 5). The squad marks the second WNT roster slated to compete during the 2023 season in addition to the previously announced World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup roster that will represent the U.S. in Dublin, Ireland in July.

Athletes were selected by the Women’s National Team Selection Committee (WNTSC) based on previous and ongoing evaluations at the collegiate levels as well as WNT events, trials and camps. Additional rosters for the 2023 season will be announced later this year.