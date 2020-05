Jashaud Stewart, a 3-star defensive end from Jonesboro, AR, was the first guy Sam Pittman visited once he became the Head Coach at Arkansas.

“They really wanted me to go ahead and sign early and get it over with, you know, and that is what I did.” says Stewart.

Stewart took the time to talk with our Alyssa Orange, describing himself as a “tough, and physical” kind of football player who loves to take coaching.

Watch the full interview with Stewart above.