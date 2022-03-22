FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –Danielle Gibson has been named SEC Player of the Week for the third time in her career, the conference office announced Tuesday. Gibson’s honor marks the second-consecutive week a Razorback has earned SEC weekly honors as Hannah Gammill and Mary Haff were selected as SEC Player and Co-Pitcher of the Week on March 15.

Gibson guided Arkansas to its first series win in Knoxville, Tenn., over the weekend and a dominant win against a strong Western Kentucky squad Monday night. In four games, Gibson slashed .667/1.917/.733 with five home runs and 13 RBI. Gibson scattered eight hits and accumulated 23 total bases throughout the weekend. The Murrieta, Calif., native produced a season-high seven RBI and two home runs, including a crucial top of the seventh grand slam, to clinch the series over No. 14 Tennessee Saturday. The home run output didn’t stop Saturday as she tattooed a solo shot in Sunday’s series finale. The senior swatted two-run and three-run jacks against the Hilltoppers Monday. Gibson is on an offensive tear as she’s homered in each of her last three at-bats. The first baseman played outstanding defense with 23 putouts, one assist and a perfect fielding percentage.

Through 25 games, Gibson paces DI softball with a .548 batting average and ranks second in slugging percentage (1.123), sixth in on base percentage (.605), sixth in total bases (82), sixth in RBI per game (1.36), seventh in home runs per game (0.44), eighth in hits (40), eighth in home runs (11) and 10th in RBI (34).

Gibson and the Razorbacks host LSU March 26-28 for their SEC home-opening series at Bogle Park. First pitch Saturday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday’s games are set for noon and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will be televised on ESPN2 and Monday will be available on SEC Network.