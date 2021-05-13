Goins And Podojil Honored As United Soccer Coaches All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Soccer’s Anna Podojil and Parker Goins were named United Soccer Coaches All-Americans on Thursday afternoon. Podojil is the first Razorback in school history to be named First Team All-American while Goins (Third Team) becomes the third All-American in school history. The pair were named First Team All-Southeast on Tuesday after leading Arkansas to the No. 1 scoring offense in the conference and the Razorbacks’ second-consecutive regular season SEC title.

Podojil’s selection to the First Team breaks school history once again after she became the first SEC Freshman and Forward of the Year the past two seasons. During her two years on the Hill the Cincinnati, Ohio native has racked up 21 goals and 59 points. Her 10 assists this season were tied for the SEC lead and fifth nationally.

After suffering a season-ending injury in 2018, Goins has tallied 18 goals, 12 assists, and 48 points in her return over the last two years. She’s been named First Team All-SEC in back-to-back seasons and was selected for the MAC Hermann Award Watch List earlier this spring.

Podojil joined Arkansas senior Haley VanFossen last season to be the first Razorbacks honored as United Soccer Coaches All-Americans when the pair were named to the Third Team.