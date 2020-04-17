Goodheart Weighing His Options With MLB Draft Limits in Place

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Arkansas’ Matt Goodheart was a .302 hitter in 2020. The preseason first-team All-SEC Designated Hitter now has to make a decision: Stay in Fayetteville to try to help the Hogs after an 11-5 shortened season, or pursue his pro career early. “I don’t have an answer whether I’m going to return and play another year as a Razorback or carry on with my professional career. Either way I feel like I’m in a good place. Whether I sign or come back as a Razorback, I know that my path as a Razorback has been phenomenal and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Goodheart said.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has not allowed Major League Baseball to set a date for the Draft. However, MLB will not hold a 40-round Draft and it may be shortened all the way down to five rounds. Having said that, any undrafted player can only sign up to $20,000.

As for Goodheart, the Magnolia, Arkansas native started every game this season batting nine times in the three spot in the lineup finishing with 19 hits overall. Goodheart smacked three doubles, hit three dingers, drove in eighteen and scored fourteen times. That was a year after finishing 2nd-Team All-SEC in 2019 making the SEC All-Tournament team.