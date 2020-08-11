Gov. Asa Hutchinson- “I hope we have SEC Football this year.”

The SEC is standing strong on it’s promise to be patient as it looks ahead to not only the college football season, but to the fall sports season as a whole.

Sunday night leading into Monday, reports began to surface the Big Ten and Pac12 were going to cancel their seasons. It started to bring up concerns the remaining Power 5 conferences,the ACC, SEC & Big12, would do the same.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey tweeting on Monday, “Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.”

The SEC has been deliberate at each step since March…slowed return to practice…delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester..”

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was asked about his thoughts on the SEC football season, and if he thought the season should be canceled.

He said, “The short answer is no,” and continued, “You look at it from the standpoint of experience, and what has been the result of the last week since they have started their practice. I think it has been a good result. I think the student-athletes are taking care of themselves. Sure there is going to be a positive case, but you work through that and proceed on. I hope we have SEC football this year. I’m supportive of that, and we hope they move forward.”

This isn’t the first time Hutchinson has commented on the state of college football during his COVID-19 Daily Updates.

Earlier he stood up with a football in one hand and a mask in the other saying, “If we want football, high school football, high school sports this year and, beyond that, in college, we need to concentrate on this mask now. There’s a connection between the two. We wear our masks, we reduce the cases, we reduce the growth, we stop the spread of the virus. And that puts us in a better position to have some type of team sports this fall.”