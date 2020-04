LITTLE ROCK -- Iconic former Arkansas head coach Eddie Sutton has reached the pinnacle of individual achievement in basketball as he will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during an enshrinement ceremony later this year in Springfield, Mass.

The 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame class will be formally announced on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Sutton was on a list of finalists for the honor that includes Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Sevens, the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Rudy Tomjanovich.