Grant Morgan: ‘I Think People Respect me Enough to Respond to my Leadership’

Fayetteville, AR-

Grant Morgan had the task of replacing Scoota Harris (the leading tackler last year in the SEC) in Saturday’s scrimmage, the first of fall camp, and while those are big shoes to fill, Morgan is confident. Harris’ reps were limited due to the fact coaches ‘know’ what they’ll get from the preseason All-SEC Second-Team Selection. From Morgan’s standpoint…”whenever Scoota needs a break, I don’t think you’ll see a drop-off in the defense. We’ll be just as aggressive. I think people respect me enough to respond to my calls and respond to my leadership just by the way I’ve grown in the leadership role,” Morgan said.

Now a redshirt junior, the 5’11, 229 pound Greenwood Native even added some work at SAM linebacker recently. With the Hogs nine days in practice, Morgan added that Arkansas may go with a lot of base defense against Portland State. He passed along high praise for Hayden Henry, as well, saying Henry made a lot of plays in Saturday’s scrimmage.

The Hogs kickoff at 3 p.m. against Portland State August 31st.