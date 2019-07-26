Grass Surface at Razorback Stadium Nearing Completion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek provided an update on Thursday concerning the installation of grass at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Prep work is complete and goalposts are back up at DWRRS, the countdown to grass installation on Frank Broyles Field is now 10 days. #FootballintheNaturalState #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/o0AI9ECFni — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) July 25, 2019

Arkansas is set to play on a natural grass surface for the first time since the 2009 season. With the grass set to be installed in 10 days that will allow Arkansas plenty of time before its season opener on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Portland State.

The field turf was removed from the stadium following the completion of spring drills. Arkansas concluded its spring practices on April 6 with the Red-White game.

Chad Morris is set to begin his second season at Arkansas.