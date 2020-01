Greenlaw continues Pro Hogs run in the Super Bowl

Dre Greenlaw is preparing play in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night. His appearance marks the 12th straight year a Former Razorback has been on a Super Bowl Roster and/or practice squad.

Want to know who came before him? We’ve got your answer:

LIII- Deatrich Wise, Brandon Allen, Dan Skipper, Cody Hollister LII- Deatrich Wise, Trey Flowers, Cody Hollister, Jason Peters LI- Trey Flowers 50- Cameron Jefferson XLIX- Alvin Bailey, Jake Bequette XLVIII- Alvin Bailey XLVII- Bobbie Williams XLVI- Tony Ugoh, Mitch Petrus, Ryan Mallett XLV- Brett Goode XLIV- Tony Ugoh XLIII- Tavaris Jackson

Super Bowl LIV kicks off Sunday at 5:30 CT on FOX24.