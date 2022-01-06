Greg Brooks Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. has entered the transfer portal and will play elsewhere in 2022.

Brooks announced his decision today on Twitter.

In 2022, Brooks played in all 13 games. He had 48 tackles, including 23 solo, 2.5 for loss, one interception, four pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a pair of recovered fumbles

Prior to this season, Brooks had played in 21 games including 20 starts. He had 64 tackles, 35 solo, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, three quarterback hurries and seven pass breakups.

He came to Arkansas in the Class of 2019 from Harvey (La.) West Jefferson. He chose the Hogs over Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Vanderbilt and others.

Among the other Razorbacks entering the transfer portal are defensive lineman Solomon Wright, kicker Vito Calvaruso, safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, defensive back Nick Turner, linebacker J.T. Towers, safety Joe Foucha, running back Josh Oglesby, cornerback Devin Bush, wide receiver Kendall Catalon, wide receiver Darin Turner, offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr., defensive lineman Andy Boykin and running back Trelon Smith.