FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas gymnastics starts its home slate this weekend with a top-20 match-up as the No. 16 Razorbacks take on the No. 8 Crimson Tide at Barnhill Arena.

Both the Tide and Hogs are coming off season-opening wins, Alabama over Michigan State and Arkansas over Nebraska. The two teams have met 52 times dating back to 2003, and Alabama holds a 46-5-1 edge in the series. Three of the five victories for Arkansas have come in Fayetteville, including the team’s last in 2017.

The show starts at 7:15 p.m. from Barnhill Arena with team intros, with first vault at 7:30. The team is hosting a Dance Party at the Barn for its first home competition, with in-meet dance-alongs to all the latest social media trends, giveaways, and games. The program will also honor two-time NCAA champion and recent Arkansas Hall of Honor inductee Kat Grable during the meet.

Both season and single-meet tickers are still available online HERE or by phone (479-575-5151). Fans are encouraged to purchase single-meet tickets in advance for the best price. Parking is free in most lots after 5 p.m. Parking is available in Lot 44 north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on the corner of Maple and Stadium Drive and in all lots west of Razorback Road.

For those following at home, the action will also be broadcast live on SEC Network.

Last Time Out

The Gymbacks got the season off on a winning start as the team made its way to Lincoln, Neb. last week and took down the Huskers 196.225-195.000. Newcomers made a huge impact in the victory for Arkansas, starting with graduate transfer Norah Flatley. Flatley earned the bars title outright with a score of 9.900, and also won a share of the vault top spot with a 9.850. She shared first place with redshirt freshman Cami Weaver, who made her first appearance on vault since she sustained a season-ending injury in her collegiate debut on the event in 2022. Fellow redshirt freshman Frankie Price and freshman and Rogers native Lauren Williams both made their Arkansas debuts in the meet and tied for first on floor with scores of 9.875.

Scouting the Series: Alabama

Arkansas and Alabama have met seven times over the last two seasons, but the Hogs haven’t hosted the Crimson Tide since the 2021slate, a victory for the visiting team

The Gymbacks have defeated the Tide just five times in program history, the last in 2017, also in Fayetteville

Arkansas and Alabama have five former Olympians or national team members across their coaching staffs: head coaches Jordyn Wieber and Ashley Johnston, and assistant coaches Chris Brooks, Kyla Ross, and Justin Spring. Between the five, they have three Olympic medals (two gold, one bronze) and 13 world championship medals

Numbers to Know:

Alabama (Avg score and ranking | Top ind. score)

Vault: 49.325 (6th) | Luisa Blanco, 9.875

Bars: 49.275 (T-7th) | Makarri Doggette, 9.900

Beam: 49.125 (11th) | Luisa Blanco, 9.900

Floor: 49.250 (T-12th) | Luisa Blanco, 9.925

AA: 196.975 (8th) | Luisa Blanco, 39.575

Arkansas