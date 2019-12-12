Gymbacks Open At No. 19 In WCGA Preseason Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas gymnastics will begin the year ranked 19th by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), as the organization released its preseason poll less than a month from the start of the 2019 season.

It marks the 14th consecutive year the Gymbacks have been ranked in the top 20 in the debut rankings. Last season, Arkansas started the year at No. 12 and climbed as high as 10th in the WCGA poll.

Fifteen student-athletes represent this year’s Arkansas gymnastics squad, including junior Sophia Carter and senior Hailey Garner, who competed at the NCAA Championships last year on floor and beam, respectively. It is the first season under head coach and Olympic & World Champion Jordyn Wieber and her staff of Chris Brooks and Catelyn Orel.

Arkansas will host five teams at Barnhill Arena over the course of the 2020 season, beginning with Denver on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. The Gymbacks will also square off with Kentucky (Jan. 24), Georgia (Feb. 7), Auburn (Feb. 21) and Penn State (March 13) as part of their home slate.

The Gymbacks kick off their 2020 season on Friday, Jan. 10, at Florida, with the home opener slated for the following weekend against Denver in Barnhill Arena. Season tickets are now on sale starting at $25. Call (800) 982-4657 or visit arkansasrazorbacks.com for more details.

For more information on Arkansas gymnastics, follow @RazorbackGym on Twitter.