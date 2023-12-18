BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas doesn’t open its gymnastics season until it hosts Georgia on Jan. 12, but Razorback fans got a chance to see a pre-Christmas preview on Sunday afternoon at Barnhill Arena.

The event allowed Gymbacks fans to see a team ranked 15th nationally in the Women’s College Gymnastics Association preseason poll and one that will be striving for its 20th straight NCAA Regional appearance and 19th consecutive Top 20 finish.

Arkansas fifth-year head coach and Olympic Gold Medalist Jordyn Wieber, a member of the USA’s “Fierce Five” squad that won team gold in 2012, is excited about a squad that returns a lot of talent and added an All-American transfer and four highly touted freshmen.

“I think it was a really great preview for us,” Wieber said. “I think being a month out from the season that we are right on track of where we need to be.

“I saw a lot of excitement, a lot of great routines, we still need to clean up in a few places here and there and continue to prepare, but I am feeling really good about where this team is at.”

Arkansas returns sophomore Lauren Williams, Reese Dotar, Jaime Pratt and Cally Sweeny, redshirt sophomores Frankie Price and Cami Weaver, juniors Leah Smith, Maddie Jones, Kalyxta Gamiao and Makenzie Sedlacek, and seniors Jensen Scalzo and Emma Kelley, the daughter of Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton.

Williams, who qualified for the NCAA Championships on the vault, Pratt and Williams were named All SEC and and were joined on the All-SEC Freshman team by Dotar.

Arizona All-American transfer Sirena Linton is graduate transfer while fab freshmen Chandler Buntin, Dakota Essenpries, Hailey Klein and Priscilla Park are also on the 17 gymnast roster.

“A lot of talent,” Weiber said. “I am excited about a lot of depth. We had nine people perform in each event and we could easily have had 11 or 12 on some events. So that’s exciting and it is going to be hard to choose the lineup, which is what I love as a coach.

“There are a lot of exciting freshmen, which is incredible. The highlights were Priscilla Park and Hailey Klein just doing some awesome gymnastics and showing their readiness for the season.”

Arkansas gymnasts will get to spend a short amount of time at home, but have to return earlier than other students.

“They do get to go home for a littler less than a week, spend some time with family, but they’ll be back and stay on track, keep training and working out while they are home so we can just come back and be ready to start our season on a good note,” Wieber said.

Arkansas will open its 11-meet regular season schedule (5 home, 6 away) with the Friday night home meet against Georgia and then travel to Alabama (Jan. 19).

The Razorback will host their first three meets at Barnhill Arena, but the final two will be at Bud Walton Arena against Oklahoma (March 10) and Nebraska (March 15).

Arkansas will compete in the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, with Washington, Oklahoma and Cal on Feb. 17 and a quad meet at in Denton, Texas with Alabama, Arizona and host Texas Women’s University on Feb. 19.

Weiber said her staff, which includes fellow gold medalist Kyla Ross as well as Chris Brooks and Kyla Bryant as assistants, will work on a specific focus.

“Details, details, details,” Wieber said. “We are showing that we are consistent right now and we have got to continue moving down that path and just clean up details here and there – more stick landings, more hit handstands, a few less bobbles on beams. That is going to be our main focus.”

• • •

Arkansas will have four of its meets televised nationally on the SEC Network with road ones at Alabama (Jan. 19), at Florida (Feb. 9) and at Missouri (March 3) and a home one with Kentucky (Feb. 19).

All of their other SEC regular season meets will be streamed on SEC Network +

Arkansas Gymnastics 2024 Schedule and TV Info (all times CST)

• Friday, Jan. 12 vs. Georgia: Barnhill Arena, 6:45 p.m. (SECN+)

• Friday, Jan. 19 @ Alabama: Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 p.m. (SECN)

• Friday, Jan. 26 vs. Auburn: Barnhill Arena, 6:45 p.m. (SECN+)

• Friday, Feb. 2 @ LSU: Baton Rouge, La., 7 p.m. (SECN+)

• Friday, Feb. 9 @ Florida: Gainesville, Fla., 6:30 p.m. (SECN)

• Saturday, Feb. 17 @ Metroplex Challenge (Cal, Oklahoma, Washington): Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m. (TBD)

• Monday, Feb. 19 @ TWU Quad Meet (Arizona, TWU, Alabama): Denton, Texas, 2 p.m. (TBD)

• Friday, Feb. 23 vs. Kentucky: Barnhill Arena, 7:15 p.m. (SECN)

• Sunday, March 3 @ Missouri: Columbia, Mo., 5 p.m. (SECN)

• Sunday, March 10 vs. Oklahoma: Bud Walton Arena, 3:45 p.m. (SECN+)

• Friday, March 15 vs. Nebraska: Bud Walton Arena, 6:45 p.m. (SECN+)

Photo by John D. James

