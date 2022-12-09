FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas gymnastics has been tabbed one of the the top 15 programs in the country again this season, as the team received a No. 15 ranking in the Women’s College Gymnastics Association coaches poll on Friday.

The ranking continues a 17-year streak in which the Gymbacks have been placed in the preseason top 20, and the third season in head coach Jordyn Wieber’s tenure in the top 15.

Arkansas finished its 2022 slate in the Sweet 16, the team’s 18th straight regional appearance and second consecutive regional final. The Hogs finished the regular season ranked in the top 25 on all events and checked in as high as No. 8 on beam and No. 9 on floor and No. 10 on vault.

The team carries several new program records into the 2023 campaign, one on each event. The Razorbacks set new program highs on vault (49.500) and beam (49.475) and regional records on bars (49.450) and floor (49.400).

Arkansas brings back key returners in five-time All-American Kennedy Hambrick, Bailey Lovett and Leah Smith, as well as the addition of UCLA graduate transfer Norah Flatley, a three-time All-American and the 2022 College Gym News Comeback Gymnast of the Year. Both Hambrick and Flatley competed at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in April as individual all-around qualifiers.

The Razorbacks also add four freshman contributors in Reese Drotar, Jaime Pratt, Cally Swaney and Lauren Williams.

Arkansas will host its Gymback Preview Intrasquad on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Barnhill Arena at 2 p.m. for a first look at the 2023 squad. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Regular season action then begins on Sat, Jan. 7 as the Hogs take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln at 3 p.m.