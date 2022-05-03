Seniors Mary Haff and Hannah McEwen have earned SEC weekly accolades, the league office announced Tuesday.

It’s the fifth-career Pitcher of the Week honor for Haff and second-career Player of the Week honor for McEwen. The duo helped No. 5 Arkansas clinch at least a share of the 2022 SEC regular season title, sweep South Carolina over the weekend and grab a midweek, in-state win over Central Arkansas.

Haff went 3-0 in the circle and allowed just two earned runs in 13 innings. The Winter Haven, Fla., native punctured a two-hit shutout in game three against South Carolina before being taken out before the game’s final out to receive a standing ovation. Haff downed the first 12 batters she faced in game two vs. the Gamecocks. In the Central Arkansas victory, Haff retired all nine batters she faced and totaled four strikeouts. Across three appearances, Haff struck out 17, registered a 1.08 ERA, surrendered one extra base hit and held opponents to a .152 batting average.

McEwen slashed .692/.1000/.714 while recording nine hits, five RBIs, three runs scored, two triples and a walk in four games. She tied her season-high (3) in hits twice against Central Arkansas and the series opener against South Carolina. The San Diego, Calif., product tripled twice against the Gamecocks with her first one prompting a South Carolina throwing error, allowing her to score from third. The leftfielder played flawless defense with three putouts.

Arkansas has tabbed a conference-best eight SEC weekly honors throughout the 2022 season.

Haff, McEwen and the Razorbacks travel to College Station, Texas, to face the Aggies in their final three-game series of the regular season. The Hogs will look to claim the 2022 SEC regular season title outright with one win against Texas A&M. Friday’s first pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.