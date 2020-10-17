Halftime: Arkansas 20 – Ole Miss 0, Did You Notice

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas completely dominated Ole Miss in the first half on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium holding a 20-0 lead after 30 minutes.

Arkansas has 243 yards of total offense compared to only 145 for Ole Miss. Jalen Catalon recovered a Matt Corral fumble at the Arkansas five with 9:58 remaining in the opening quarter. The Razorbacks drove the ball 95 yards in 11 plays with senior running back Rakeem Boyd scoring from the one. It was Arkansas’ first rushing touchdown of the season. AJ Reed added the PAT and Hogs led 7-0 with 5:47 left in the opening quarter.

Following a Hudson Clark interception, Arkansas once again got points when Reed booted a 23-yard field goal with 10:50 remaining in the first half.

It only took 10 seconds for the Razorbacks to add to that lead. Catalon picked off a Corral pass and raced 35 yards for the touchdown. Reed’s PAT made it 17-0 with 10:40 remaining in the second quarter.

The Hogs added a late 32-yard field goal by Reed with 1:41 remaining in the first half to set the halftime score.

Did You Notice: