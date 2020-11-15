Halftime: Florida 35 – Arkansas 14, Things to Know

FAYETTEVILLE — Florida leads Arkansas 35-14 at halftime in The Swamp.

The Gators took a 7-0 lead when they scored on their first possession with Kyle Trask hitting Trevon Grimes for a nine-yard touchdown. The drive covered 75 yards in 14 plays and took 7:24 off the clock.

But not to be outdone, Arkansas also scored on its first possession. Quarterback Feleipe Franks took the Hogs down the field in five plays. Franks found Mike Woods for a 47-yard touchdown pass and the Hogs tied it at 7 on AJ Reed’s point after touchdown with 6:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Trask found Grimes again in the second quarter for a 23-yard touchdown. The touchdown came on a third-and-11 play. Later in the second quarter, Trask hit Justin Shorter for a 21-yard touchdown pass and 21-7 lead with 7:17 remaining in the first half.

But the Hogs weren’t finished either. With a first-and-10 at its own 17, Franks handed off to running back Trelon Smith who ran down the right sideline 83 yards for a touchdown with 6:55 remaining before intermission. Reed’s PAT cut it to 21-14 for the Gators.

However, Trask and the Florida offense once again answered the Arkansas score. Trask hit Jacob Copeland for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 4:33 remaining in the first half. That allowed the Gators to go up 28-14.

Trask and the Gators added a late touchdown in the second quarter when Trask found tight end Keon Zipperer for a five-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining before halftime.

THINGS TO KNOW

*** Arkansas gave up 366 yards of total offense in the first half including 281 yards and five touchdowns in the air.

*** Feleipe Franks is 6 of 8 passing for 102 yards and one touchdown. He also has four carries for 10 yards.

*** Running back Trelon Smith leads all rushers in the game with three carries for 89 yards and one touchdown.

*** Mike Woods caught a pass for 47 yards

*** Safety Jalen Catalon leads the Hogs with 10 tackles while Grant Morgan is next with nine.

*** The Hogs have been flagged five times for 39 yards. The Gators have two penalties for 30 yards.

*** Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes has caught four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has six receptions for 45 yards.

*** Arkansas has 266 yards of total offense with a good balance. They have rushed for 124 and passed for 102.

*** Florida has 19 first downs to only seven for the Razorbacks.

*** The Gators own the time of possession, 21 minutes, 34 seconds to 8:26 for the Hogs.