Halftime: Tennessee 13 – Arkansas 0, Things to Know

FAYETTEVILLE — Tennessee dominated the first half against Arkansas and took a 13-0 lead into intermission.

The Vols used a strong running game and steady kicking to build the lead. In the first quarter, the Vols had the ball for 12:39 to 2:21 to completely control the ball and win time of possession. They finished the first half with 177 yards of total offense to 153 for the Hogs. The time of possession favored the Vols 19:56 to 10:04.

Tennessee scored first on a 50-yard field goal by Brent Cimaglia with 9:25 remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Eric Gray scored on a 1-yard run for a 10-0 lead with 13:35 remaining. Cimaglia added a 48-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining in the first half.

Arkansas’ AJ Reed missed a 21-yard field goal with 8:51 remaining before intermission. Arkansas won the toss and deferred to second half so they will get the football to start the third quarter.

Things to Know

*** De’Vion Warren leads the Arkansas rushers with two carries for 41 yards.

*** Six different Razorbacks have one reception with tight end Blake Kern’s going for 24 yards.

*** Feleipe Franks is 6 of 9 passing for 37 yards.

*** For the second week in a row, Arkansas is going against one of the best offensive lines in college football.

*** Jalen Catalon has bounced back from having to miss most of the Texas A&M game due to a personal foul with 11 tackles, including six solo in the first half.

*** Linebackers Bumper Pool has six tackles while Grant Morgan added five.

*** Xavier Kelly has the lone sack for Arkansas in the first half.

*** Treylon Burks has one carry for two yards and one reception for nine more.