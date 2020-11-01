Halftime: Texas A&M 28 – Arkansas 14, Things to Know

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas scored on its opening drive of the game with Feleipe Franks throwing six yards to Treylon Burks for the touchdown.

AJ Reed added the PAT and the Razorbacks took a 7-0 lead with 8:09 remaining in the opening quarter. On the drive, Franks was 4-4 for 24 yards and the touchdown and also rushed twice for 35 yards.

However, Texas A&M then scored 21 unanswered points to take a 21-7 lead with 6:43 remaining in the first half. Mond-passed 35 yards to Ainias Smith for the first touchdown. Smith scored on a 14-yard run with 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter for a 14-7 lead. Mond then passed six yards to tight end Jalen Wydermyer for a 21-7 lead.

However, the Hogs weren’t finished. Franks then took the Hogs on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown pass from Franks to Tyson Morris with 4:13 remaining in the half. Reed once again added the PAT to pull the Hogs to within 21-14.

The big play on Arkansas’ drive was a fourth-and-two call at its own 49. Franks found Burks for 36 yards to the A&M 15 and a first down. On first down, Franks found tight end Blake Kern for 14 yards to the A&M one. Morris’ touchdown reception came on the next play.

The Aggies scored again late in the first half to take a 28-14 lead. Isaiah Spiller scored on a six-yard run with 1:13 remaining before halftime. The drive covered 74 yards in seven plays.

Did You Notice

** Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was called for targeting in the first quarter on a hit on Chase Lane. He had to watch the remainder of the game from the Arkansas sidelines and the Hogs were given a 15-yard penalty.

** Reed missed on a 48-yard field goal attempt with the Hogs trailing 14-7. He also missed a 49-yarder with five seconds remaining in the first half.

** Linebacker Bumper Pool led all defenders with nine tackles in the first half. Cornerback Hudson Clark had four.

** Franks completed 12 of 14 passes in the first half for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 41 yards. Rakeem Boyd led Arkansas in rushing with nine carries for 53 yards. Hudson Henry caught four passes for 18 yards and Burks had three receptions for 55 yards.

** Arkansas finished the first half with 222 yards of total offense to 278 for the Aggies. Arkansas passed for 103 yards and rushed for 119.