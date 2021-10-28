Halloween Edition: Men’s basketball press conference with Coach Musselman & Davonte Davis 10-28-2021

Arkansas Men’s basketball head coach, Eric Musselman, sat down with the media today about their next exhibition game against North Texas.

Starting guard, Davonte Davis, also sat down to talk about that matchup and the beginning of College Basketball.

Coach Musselman also had a Halloween surprise for the media and the world today.

Musselman is looking forward to the Mean Green, but is also looking forward to the beginning of the regular season when they face another NCAA tournament team, Mercer University, at Bud Walton Arena.