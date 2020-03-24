Hambrick And Carter Earn Regular Season All-American Honors

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas gymnasts sophomore Kennedy Hambrick and junior Sophia Carter were announced as Regular Season Second Team All-Americans in the all-around and on the floor respectively on Tuesday morning, becoming the 10th and 11th regular season All-Americans in program history. It is the first time in Arkansas history that multiple gymnasts were announced as regular season All-Americans in the same season.

Carter finished the season on the floor with an NQS of 9.925, good for an 11th place finish nationally. With an average of 9.907, she is one of four SEC competitors to finish with such honors. It is the second consecutive season that Carter earned All-America status, she joins Katherine Grable and Amanda Wellick as the only Razorbacks to earn regular season All-America honors in multiple seasons.



Hambrick becomes just the second Razorback in program history to earn regular season All-America honors as an all-around competitor and the first since Grable earned first-team honors in 2014. Hambrick has competed all-around in every meet of her career and wrapped up her sophomore season ranked 16th by Road to Nationals with an NQS of 39.385.

Hambrick set career-highs in every event in 2020, including the all-around competition when she finished with a score of 39.600 in Arkansas’ win over No. 10 Georgia. The Pearland, Texas native took home eleven event tiles this year, bringing her career total to 16. She is only one of four SEC gymnasts to earn All-America status in the all-around competition.

Sixteen student-athletes from the SEC earned regular-season All-America awards for the 2020 season from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA).

WCGA Regular Season All-Americans are determined by individual National Qualifying Score (NQS) in each event. Individuals ranked 1-8 in each event earn first-team honors, while individuals ranked 9-16 earn second-team honors, inclusive of all ties.

