Hambrick and O’Hara Shine at NCAA Championships, Earn All-America Status

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

FORTH WORTH, Texas – Junior Kennedy Hambrick and graduate Maggie O’Hara absolutely shined at the NCAA Championship in Fort Worth on Friday.

O’Hara began the afternoon in Session I, scoring a 9.925 on bars and garnering first-team All-America honors with her fourth-place finish. O’Hara let her veteran calmness show, as she beautifully executed her routine from her blind-change jaeger to her stuck-cold double-layout dismount. Her 9.925 established a program-best on bars for a Gymback at the NCAA Championships. 

Hambrick picked up right where O’Hara left off, starting her all-around performance on bars and excelling through the evening. Hambrick started with a 9.900 on bars, sticking her full-twisting double back dismount with ease. She moved along to beam where her back-handspring layout and cartwheel gainer full dismount earned her a solid 9.9125 from the judges. 

On floor, Hambrick continued to glow, showing off her exciting double-tuck first pass and front handspring rudi-back layout-stag jump. Hambrick earned a 9.950 from one judge, finishing with a final of 9.9125 on floor. She closed out her evening with one last time on the vault runway, taking a small step on her Yurchenko 1.5 to score 9.8875.  

Hambrick’s routines combined for a noteworthy 39.6125 all-around score and a solid fifth-place finish. The Pearland, Texas native’s all-around score is the second-best by a Gymback at the NCAA Championships in Arkansas history, second only to Jaime Pisani’s 39.6250 at the 2012 NCAA Semifinal II. For her stellar performances, Hambrick earned second-team All-America status on vault for finishing sixth overall, on bars with a fifth-place finish, on beam with a sixth-place finish and the all-around. 

Each event’s top four finishers by session at today’s NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships Semifinals earned All-America honors. The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association also announced second-team All-America distinctions for student-athletes finishing in fifth through eighth places. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play