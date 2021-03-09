Hambrick Named SEC Co-Gymnast Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kennedy Hambrick, a junior from Pearland, Texas, was named Southeastern Conference Co-Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office.

Hambrick won the all-around with a score of 39.700 to help the Gymbacks to a program-record team score of 197.425 in their win at No. 12 Auburn last Friday. She also claimed her fourth vault title (9.950) and fourth all-around title in the performance.

Hambrick’s success helped lead Arkansas to its first 197+ on the road since 2012 and the first win at Auburn since 2017. The win also helped Arkansas secure a spot in the evening session of the SEC Championships for the first time in program history.

Arkansas recorded a season-best 49.425 on the bars to start the meet, highlight by Hambrick’s season-best 9.925. The event total is the sixth-best in program history and highest ever on the road. Mid-way through the meet, Arkansas held a 98.700-98.575 lead over the Tigers. The 98.700 is the highest two-rotation score for the Gymbacks this season.

Moved to the anchor spot on floor, Hambrick’s huge double-tuck first pass scored a 9.925 to close out the floor party on a high note. The Gymbacks made sure to go out with a bang, as Hambrick signed off on the historical night with a stuck cartwheel-gainer stuck dismount and 9.900 from the judges.

