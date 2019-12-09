1  of  2
Harris Garners AP All-SEC Accolade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s De’Jon Harris has been named to his third consecutive Associated Press (AP) All-SEC Team award after turning in another strong campaign in his final year of collegiate football.

Harris earned second team honors for the third-straight year, giving him six all-conference accolades during his time as a Razorback. He received first team recognition from Pro Football Focus in 2017, as well as third team honors from Phil Steele that year, while getting recognized as an All-Freshman team member by the conference coaches in 2016.

A senior from Harvey, Louisiana, Harris started all 12 games for the Razorbacks in 2019, playing a total of 666 snaps, with 318 in run defense. He racked up a team-best 101 total stops, 52 solo, with 6.5 tackles for loss, including a sack. He also had two fumbles forced, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries over the course of the season. His final season consisted of five double-digit tackle games, giving him 20 over his collegiate career.

It marked the third-straight year Harris has broken the 100-tackle threshold, making him one of four Razorbacks to accomplish the feat (Caleb Miller, Tony Bua and Ken Hamlin). He completed his Arkansas career with 371 tackles, the fifth-most in school history.

Harris was voted by his teammates as a captain in 2018 and 2019.

2019 Postseason Honors
Treylon Burks – Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Honorable Mention)

De’Jon Harris – Associated Press All-SEC (Second Team)

Trey Knox – Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Honorable Mention)

Ricky Stromberg – Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Third Team)

