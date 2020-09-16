Harter, Bucknam ready to get Cross Country season started.

On Wednesday we talked with Arkansas Men’s and Women’s Cross Country head coaches Chris Bucknam and Lance Harter about the start to the 2020 season.

A day after being picked to win the SEC, Bucknam said it’s nice to have a target on their back again.

“The past two years a really good Ole Miss team beat us, and now we have some respect back in the league with people having high expectations for us,” says Chris Bucknam, “Now you have to go out and prove it.”

The women were also picked to win the SEC, but Lance Harter says their history and reputation played into that vote, with only two returning members from their National Championship team in 2019, he’s got a very young roster.

“I think they are somewhat delusional in the respect that a team that was in the top 20 in the nation a year ago in Ole Miss has everybody back including their top runner, so it will be a very formidable challenge,” says Lance Harter.

Arkansas begins their 4-meet season in Baton Rouge on Saturday.