FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – In the Fayetteville Region, #1 Arkansas squared up with #4 Harvard in the second match-up of the day.

It was a game slated for 6:30 p.m., but it didn’t get going until 9:42 p.m. due to rain delays. However, the Lady Hogs waste no time getting on the board.

Bottom of the 1st, Cylie Halvorson would get things going with a sac fly to right, scoring Reagan Johnson from third.

Hogs would stay hot in the 1st after Harvard walked in another run to put the Razorbacks up 2-0. Kacie Hoffmann, with the bases loaded would come up with a double to left center, scoring two more, ending the 1st 5-0 in favor of Arkansas.

Razorbacks struck again in the 3rd; this time it was Hannah Gammill who put a lazer beam over the wall in left ending the inning 6-0.

Then later in the 5th, Lauren Camenzind found her first RBI of the day with a found gap up with middle scoring Kristina Foreman. But it would be Raigan Kramer who would end the night with a grand slam in the same inning.

Arkansas end the game with Harvard by a run rule, final score in this regional match up, 11-0.