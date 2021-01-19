Hayden Henry Returns to Razorbacks for 2021 Season, Provides Outstanding Depth at Linebacker

Since the dawn of the University of Arkansas’ football program in 1894, there have been numerous Arkansas players and coaches who are relatively well-known to the majority of NCAA fans. Arkansans easily recognize and acknowledge Razorback coaches and players, such as Frank Broyles, Houston Nutt, Nolan Richardson, Brandon Bullsworth, Loyd Phillips, and Darren Mcfadden; however, one of the most critical players in regards to the history of Arkansas football was Wear Schoonover. A Randolph County resident, Wear graduated from Pocahontas High School before attending the University of Arkansas. Wear Schoonover played as the end for the Razorbacks in the late 1920s. While playing football between 1927-1930, he achieved many athletic and academic accomplishments. He soon became one of the most-recognized members of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

After the University of Arkansas added Wear Schoonover to their football roster, it unleashed a whole new element of sportsmanship talent that resulted in a winning Arkansas Razorback team, as well as a soon-to-be Southwest Conference legend. In 1927, Schoonover was selected to play a starting position as the Arkansas Razorbacks offensive end. Playing under football coach Francis Schmidt, Schoonover hardly missed a single minute of every game. In the 1929 season, one of the best seasons in Razorback history, he played consistentlythrough nine whole games. This season soon resulted in him winning All-American laurels. To this day, Wear Schoonover still holds The Southwest Conference record for the most receptions from the 1929 Arkansas/Baylor game. Unfortunately, Arkansas did not win the Baylor game, as it ended with a losing score of 31-20; however, this game led to some of the most distinguished moments for Wear Schoonover’s football association with the Razorbacks. During Arkansas’ famous game against Baylor University, Schoonover successfully received 13 passes for 152 yards. Wear Schoonover’s outcome during the 1929 Razorback football season ended with amazing statistics, which include successfully catching 33 receptions adding up to 342 yards and making six touchdowns. During his incredible 1929 season, Schoonover won both the All-American and the All-Southwest Conference honors by the end of the year. Until 1968, all of the university’s receiving records belonged to Wear Schoonover. The 1929 Razorback season also produced an Arkansas victory over their Southwest Conference nemesis, Texas A&M. Schoonover made a series of successful catches that resulted in numerous Razorback touchdowns. Wear Shoonover played as a triumphal defense player during the A&M game after blocking an extra point that preserved the Arkansas victory of 14-13. Another astonishing moment for Schoonover occurred during the 1929 game against the Centenary College of Louisiana. While playing againstCentenary, Schoonover intercepted five passes, one of those being returned for a 92-yard touchdown. The game against the Centenary Gentleman ended with an Arkansas victory of 13-2. After the successful 1929 season, Wear Schoonover was selected to the Collier’s All-America football team in 1929 as an end.