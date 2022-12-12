MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. on Dec. 28.

Memphis is not that far of a drive for Arkansans so many will likely be heading out to watch the Hogs in person and while they are in the Home of the Blues, many might be looking for something to do.

Here are 10 things to do while in Memphis before or after the Liberty Bowl:

Go Bowling and Ring in the New Year on Beale Street

Experience the biggest party of the year on Beale Street, lively year-round, but especially on

New Year’s Eve. There isn’t another New Year’s Eve experience quite like it, as tens of thousands of people gather in the iconic street’s bars and restaurants to rock in the new year. Count down to 2023 with confetti cannons, music, and more on Beale. The famous blues alley is one of the most iconic streets in America, boasting more than 20 music venues, bars and restaurants with a rich history of live music from the Blues to Rock ‘N’ Roll.

Beyond the music, food, and fun, Beale Street has even played host to one of football’s biggest stages, ESPN’s College Game Day. Already booked your hotel? Call today and extend your stay for even more fun on Beale Street!

Catch the Memphis Grizzlies on NYE or New Year’s Day at FedEx Forum

New Year’s weekend is the perfect time to see the youngest and most exciting team in the NBA the Memphis Grizzlies! Led by superstars like NBA All-Star Ja Morant, this team plays at home on both New Year’s Eve against the New Orleans Pelicans and New Year’s Day against the Sacramento Kings. FedEx Forum is conveniently located just steps away from Beale Street. When the Grizzlies are at home, the city vibrates from the team’s drumline and fan energy, amplifying what makes Memphis an exciting destination!

Get a Dose of Memphis Music History

Memphis is where some of the world’s most famous music was made and is still home to

talented musicians who are a little soul, a little rock ‘n’ roll – and so much more. No visit to the Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll would be complete without a tour of Graceland, Elvis Presley’s sprawling 14-acre estate, tour Sun Studio, where rock ‘n’ roll was born when pioneering music producer Sam Phillips took a risk by blending musical styles.

Also, a must for fans of soul music is the 17,000-square-foot Stax Museum of American Soul Music with more than 2,000 cultural artifacts celebrating the musical contributions of artists including Isaac Hayes, Otis Redding, Al Green, and Aretha Franklin. You can also take an incredible musical journey through Memphis from the 1930s to today in the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum.

Visit the National Civil Rights Museum

Get a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present by visiting the National Civil Rights Museum located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. Serving as the new public square, the Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement, examine today’s global civil and human rights issues, provoke thoughtful debate and serve as a catalyst for positive social change.

Show Your Team Pride at AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s Parade on Beale Street

A signature event ahead of every AutoZone Liberty Bowl brings you right to Beale Street for the annual Parade on Beale Street. Join the fun, sights, and sounds of the floats, marching bands and more along the historic Beale Street – Home of the Blues! Date & Time: December 27 at 2 p.m.

Get Your Grub On at a Few of Memphis’ 100+ BBQ Joints

From smoke shacks to line-out-the-door landmarks to new-generation haunts, Memphis is known as the BBQ capital of the world with more than 100 BBQ restaurants. You’ll find mouthwatering ‘cue creations cooked to perfection by some of the world’s greatest pitmasters.

All the spots like to do BBQ in their own special way from dry ribs, to pulled pork, bbq spaghetti, bbq nachos to honey gold wings. Everyone has a different favorite but some of the hot spots include The Rendezvous, Central BBQ, The Bar-B-Q Shop, Tops BBQ, Payne’s BBQ, or Cozy Corner BBQ. Memphis is also the wing capital of the world with 200+ spots!

Drink Like a Local at a Dozen Breweries & Enjoy a Distillery Tour While Tasting Tennessee Whiskey

Craft beer is hoppin’ in Memphis. Our artesian wells produce the crisp water that has been filtered for 2000 years to help create some of the best craft beer in the world. In Memphis, you don’t have to be a beer snob to appreciate locally crafted brews. One sip and you get it: Memphis craft beer tastes good. We have breweries walkable from Beale Street and in eclectic neighborhoods.

For the first time since the prohibition, Memphis is once again producing Tennessee Whiskey.

Old Dominick Distillery, located in the heart of downtown, is where you can sip on whiskey in

their world-class facility, either at either their massive wrap-around bar, or upstairs on their

rooftop. Old Dominick also specializes in gins, bourbons, vodkas, and their unique Memphis

Toddy. Take a tour to learn more and get an opportunity to taste the spirits of Memphis.

Step Out onto a Glass Observation Deck 32 Stories in the Air to take in Mississippi River Views at the Bass Pro Pyramid

Visit one of the largest pyramids in the world right here in Memphis! Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid in Memphis is one of the most dynamic and immersive retail experiences in the world. It’s more than a store; it’s an adventure. In addition to an incredible assortment of fishing, boating, hunting and outdoor gear, the mega store includes a 103-room hotel with treehouse cabins at Big Cypress Lodge; 600,000 gallons of water teeming with over 1,800 fish; a cypress swamp with alligator pools and duck aviaries; and a breathtaking observation deck at the top of the 32-story steel pyramid. Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid offers something for everyone, from serious outdoor enthusiasts to families looking to have fun.

Explore the Wonderful World of Wildlife at the Memphis Zoo

Looking for fun for the kids, the Memphis Zoo, get nose-to-nose with polar bears and splashed by sea lions in Northwest Passage. One of the few places to see them in the U.S., visit giant pandas “Ya Ya” and “Le Le” and take in a breathtaking Asian-inspired exhibit. Explore the sights and sounds of Yellowstone National Park at the Teton Trek exhibit, featuring grizzly bears, elk, timber wolves and trumpeter swans. The Memphis Zoo is an interactive and fun experience for the whole family. Additional family fun activities include the Fire Museum, Children’s Museum, and more!

Visit the World’s Most Famous Ducks at the Historic Peabody Hotel

The Peabody Ducks add a unique touch to an already iconic landmark. Every morning and evening visitors can witness the world-famous Peabody Ducks march the red carpet in the extravagant lobby of The Peabody Hotel. Kids love sitting along the red carpet as the ducks make their entrance. This is truly something you can’t see anywhere else in the world. Duck marches are daily at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In the morning ducks come down the elevator and at 5 p.m. they return to their rooftop home made of $100K in marble. Head to the rooftop to check out their home and great views of the city. Also, during this special season, The Peabody Hotel is also decorated for the holidays and is the perfect spot for a quick festive photo that will be the envy of your social media feed.

The Liberty Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN at 4:30 p.m.