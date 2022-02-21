FAYETTEVILLE — It was a big weekend again in Fayetteville as the Razorbacks opened the 2022 baseball season while Eric Musselman’s team was beating another highly-ranked opponent.

In addition a former Sam Pittman assistant has landed in the NFL. Derrick LeBlanc, who was the defensive line coach for Pittman in 2020, has taken a job as assistant D-line coach for the Miami Dolphins. LeBlanc was only at Arkansas for one season after coming over from Kentucky.

New Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams will make $400,000 a year plus some incentives. Adams replaced Jermial Ashley who was also at Arkansas only one season.

February is a dead period as far as prospects visiting campuses, but Adams has used the time to send out many offers. Arkansas will crank back up the Prospect Days on March 5 and March 12 prior to spring practice beginning on March 13.

Hogs Rally To Win Pair

Arkansas dropped its season opener to Illinois State 3-2 on Friday. That was the third loss in the last four games against the Redbirds.

However, Arkansas bounced back to win 5-1 on Saturday and then 4-2 on Sunday. The Razorbacks got the bats going on Sunday pounding out 12 hits led by Brady Slavens who had three of them. Freshman Peyton Stovall got untracked as well getting two hits, Robert Moore and Jalen Battles each added two hits as well.

It was just a matter of time before Stovall got going. He was 0-8 at the plate the first two games, but Dave Van Horn showed confidence in the true freshman leaving him in the leadoff spot all three games. Stovall, as he will do many times this season, delivered on Sunday.

The Arkansas pitching was pretty good all weekend. They allowed six runs in three games to a team picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley this season. Jaxon Wiggins and Kole Ramage combined for 12 strikeouts on Sunday. Connor Noland struck out five hitters in five innings on Friday. Hagen Smith, Mark Adamiak, Evan Taylor and Heston Tole combined to fan 10 Redbirds on Saturday.

Arkansas’ next game will be on Friday at 7 p.m. against Indiana in the Karbach Round Rock Classic. The Hogs will also face Stanford on Saturday and Louisiana on Sunday, both at 6 p.m.

There’s lots of hand wringing over the Hogs play this weekend. I don’t get it. Baseball, of all sports, is a long season and the team playing the best early seldom is the one who ends up the champion at the end. The Atlanta Braves were an afterthought early on last season in professional baseball, but got hot later and won the World Series. Arkansas was No. 1 most of the college baseball season last year, but didn’t even make it to Omaha. As Battles tweeted on Friday, it’s a marathon not a sprint.

The Muss Bus

Eric Musselman continues to show why he’s one of the best coaches in college basketball. The Hogs beat a very good Tennessee team on Saturday.

This comes just days after being No. 1 Auburn in Bud Walton Arena. Several former Razorbacks who are now in the NBA and professional basketball were in attendance. But the biggest visitor was probably Duncanville (Texas) High School five-star guard Anthony Black.

People ask me Arkansas’ chances for Black. Kevin McPherson works all the basketball for Hogville so I don’t interfere in any way, but I will say when it comes to Musselman and recruiting I wouldn’t count him out on Black.

Oklahoma State, Gonzaga, Baylor and others have also been mentioned with Black.

As far as on the court, the 21-6 Razorbacks travel to Florida on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game on ESPN2 and then on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. on CBS the Hogs will host Kentucky. Florida topped Auburn on Saturday and Kentucky is Kentucky again obviously.