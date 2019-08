NEW YORK – Arkansas Women’s Golf graduate Stacy Lewis was selected by U.S Captain Juli Inkster as one of two Wild Card picks for the Solheim Cup, announced this morning. Inkster opted for a 1-2 punch of veteran experience in announcing both Lewis and Morgan Pressel as her two wildcard picks, one day after the conclusion of the CP Women’s Open at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario, Canada.

“I just felt like I needed some veteran leadership,” Inkster said of her decision to choose Pressel and Lewis as her wild-card selections. “I have a very young and inexperienced team and I needed some better balance on that. A lot of my players wanted Morgan and Stacy on the team, and that just kind of helped me out. And I can put each of them with anybody. With what we are trying to do team-wise, Morgan and Stacy were just perfect fits.”