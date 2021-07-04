High level three-star recruits high this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report

It’s been a busy Fourth of July weekend for head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks as they received two commitments on Friday. Both come on the defensive side of the ball in Jaylen Lewis and Mani Powell. Lewis, a corner back, and Powell, a linebacker, are each a three-star prospect heading into their senior seasons.

But there is still more work to be done on the recruiting trail for Arkansas as they look to secure two more three-star recruits for next year.

Hogville football insider, Otis Kirk, sat down with the Pig Trail Nation team to discuss each prospect and if Arkansas has a chance to get a few more scholarships filled this summer.