This week’s Highlights From Home shows off 4-year old Liam Martin hitting his first home run, and JD’s first dunk.

Highlights from Home airs every Friday night at 9pm on FOX24 & 10pm on KNWA & KARK.

If you have a “highlight from home” you want to see on TV, visit:

https://www.nwahomepage.com/pigtrail-highlights-from-home/#/gallery