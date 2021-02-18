“His heart was in Fayetteville”; Melanie Opitz Discusses Sons Return to Arkansas Baseball

Arkansas catcher, Casey Opitz, is a player that many people assumed would be drafted last year. However, he chose to return to Fayetteville for one more season.

His mother, Melanie, says that after the way last year ended due to the pandemic, Casey’s heart was still in Fayetteville. She added that, “there’s a lot of unfinished business.”

In his first after the draft, Casey told the media “I was in a different situation then a lot of the guys that decided to not come back for their next year you can’t say no to this place. I’ve said yes to it twice now. It’s unbelievable, I didn’t mess up my choice for sure.”

This season Casey will be a team captain and he’s ready to lead the team back to the College World Series.

Melanie says, “It honestly feels like there’s a reason why he came back and that reason is to play in Omaha this year.”

To find out more, watch our full interview with Melanie above.