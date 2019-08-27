Hog Coaches Made Adjustments After Trip to KC

Fayetteville, AR-

Seeing what the Kansas City Chiefs did in OTA’s helped Arkansas make some adjustments in this preseason.

“Any time you go up and see how someone else does it, you can pick up one or two things. I was watching how they would throw and catch, how they went through their routes,” Joe Craddock said.

The Arkansas Offensive Coordinator mentioned how that made Arkansas do some things differently in fall camp.

“We wanted to try to get some more throwing in, especially ro running backs and tight ends. Our QBs arms have been a little sore, but it’s nothing too concerning,” Craddock notes.

Last year, Arkansas’ receivers really struggled in an offense that produced a little less than 22 points per game. Putting the onus on getting taller and faster receivers in this recruiting class of 2019 was a huge point of emphasis.

“From a getting separation standpoint, we’ve come a long way. Still have to work the fundamentals. Any time you’re working with freshmen, that is there. Teaching them how to stack for example,” Craddock adds.

Also, it helps being around one of the elite, Andy Reid (Chiefs Head Coach), who led the Philadelphia Eagles to five NFC Title Games and a Super Bowl Appearance in 2005. Last season, Reid coached Kansas City to the AFC Title Game falling 37-31 to eventual Super Bowl Champ New England

“Andy Reid is a great offensive mind who has adapted to more of a college-style offense, if you wanna call it that. Kansas City, obviously they are right up the road, Coach Stepp (Receivers Coach) had a connection, we were able to get in, had a morning off. It was staff development as I went up there with Coach Fry and Coach Stepp,” Craddock said.

The Hogs kickoff Saturday facing Portland State at 3 p.m. on SEC Network at Razorback Stadium.