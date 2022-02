FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the top ranked Auburn Tigers 80-76 in overtime last night at home and to celebrate the win, Razorback fans stormed the court then took to Dickson Street.

KNWA/FOX24’s Anna Darling reported live to catch up with fans and get their reaction to the win. Watch the video above to see more.