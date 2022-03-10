Arkansas fans are starting to get to Tampa, FL, ahead of the Razorbacks start to the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday.

“It’s a lot of fun, we make this an annual trip, we go to Nashville and watch the tournament there and then here. This is the first time we’ve been here of course and it’s nice,” says Bill Givens.

For Arkansas fan Ike Owens, this is his first SEC Tournament experience.

“Well we haven’t gone to any others. The wives saw Tampa, Florida, so it made an easy decision to come to this one and come enjoy it, but we have a great team to go watch.”

The Razorbacks take on LSU for the third time this season tomorrow afternoon. It’s hard to beat a team three times, but fans believe the Hogs can take care of business.

“I think our guys are up to the challenge. They proved to be meeting the challenge each game so they are going to do it,” adds Wes Waddell.

“They can be tough. This tournament is really tough, and there’s not any weak teams in it now, they are eliminated. I think we should have more than six going to the NCAA but I guess that’s an argument for another day,” says Givens, “LSU has always been the biggest one for me as far as somebody competitive in the SEC, haven’t like them, ever liked them. Baseball, basketball, football none of it. So it’s good to get a chance to beat them three times in one season.”