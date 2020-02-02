Hog FB: Recruiting Insider Otis Kirk Feels Good About Arkansas’ Chances to Land Xavier Kelly

As the Hogs close in on National Signing Day Wednesday, a Clemson Grad Transfer is seriously considering Arkansas. Otis Kirk, our football insider from Hogville.net, thinks Xavier Kelly has his sights set on the Razorbacks and dismisses the talk about Kansas State.

Kelly is a defensive lineman who played in ten games this past season.

Other recruiting notables:

The Hogs get a commitment from (DL) Andy Boykin, (OL) Terry Wells and Athlete Kevin Compton. Arkansas has reoffered (OL) Andrew Chamblee and Otis thinks they’re in pretty good shape recruiting (OL) E’Marion Harris.

Also, Otis expects good news for Arkansas when it comes to (QB) Malik Hornsby and adds that Arkansas counts on Jalen St. John to become a Razorback.

